North Dakota Democratic Caucus Votes More than Quadruple the 2016 Number

The number of North Dakotans who voted yesterday more than quadrupled the number from 2016.

Back then, 3,348 North Dakotans cast a vote in the North Dakota caucus. But yesterday, in the state’s first firehouse caucus more than 14,400 people either turned up to the polls or mailed in a ballot.

The Dem-NPL Executive Director says this is the biggest turnout since 2008.

He told KX News, after talking with volunteers, he heard there were more new voters than in years past, which he attributes to the caucus being held earlier in the year and to the organization.

The Dem-NPL office has received some complaints today about wait times and parking, particularly in Fargo and Grand Forks. Out there, people say they were in line for 45 minutes to an hour.

“And I think the wait time could be attributed to all the new voters that showed up, knowing that we had to make sure their district was right and their information. But we’re always happy to take that time to make sure someone has a good experience the first time they’re turning out,” explained the Executive Director, Michael Taylor.

Taylor says they were calling in additional volunteers all day, and the Dem-NPL is already looking at possibly adding more polling locations in 2024.

