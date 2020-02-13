North Dakota Democrats Say this Year’s Caucus Will be New and Improved

The primary election season is in full swing across the U.S. Iowa and New Hampshire already held their elections.

Last election season in 2016, North Dakota held one of the last state caucuses in June for the North Dakota Democratic presidential primary. This year, we’re bumped up to March 10th.

If you plan on casting a vote, several things will look a little different in North Dakota.

North Dakota has traditionally been a caucus state, meaning, you go to a specific polling location and sit around for hours to select which candidates North Dakota delegates will represent.

“2, 3, 4, 5 hours…there’s multiple rounds of voting, and people need to stay for those rounds of voting,” added Dem-NPL Executive Director Michael Taylor.

To solve that issue, the Democratic Non-Partisan League Policy Committee took a vote in 2019 to run this year’s primary as a Firehouse Caucus.

“It allows you to go to a poll like you would on a general election day, cast your ballot, and leave,” explained Taylor.

There will be 14 locations open across the state, to choose from on March 10th.

“I was an intern back in 2016, I actually helped at the Bismarck High School location. We had a few folks, because they were too far north of Bismark– once they showed up to the polls, we had to tell them, ‘Nope, here’s not where you caucus. It’s actually up in Minot’,” Taylor shared.

Until March 5th, you also have the option of voting by mail.

Taylor added, “For rural folks and those that may not be able to get to the poll.”

“That’s a big step to get more people involved,” shared District 28 Chairman Dustin Peyer.

Taylor also expects the number of votes to be higher, and accuracy to be better this year. But Peyer says there are a couple of downsides to a firehouse caucus.

“The power of the 2016 caucus in Bismarck was you had hundreds of people who came together to support a candidate, to meet people they’ve never known, and we’re not really going to capture that this year,” he explained.

And, since there’s no voter registration in North Dakota, anyone can vote in the Democratic primary, regardless of political affiliation.

Peyer says this could skew the vote, unlike in 2016.

He added, “The people who showed up are the people who want to be the boots on the ground. The future people who are doing the actual work. Those voices should be the most important.”

This will be the first-ever Firehouse Caucus in North Dakota. At the end of the day, the Dem-NPL says it’s all about trying something new, to see if it’s a fit for the state.

“It’s not ‘caucus vs. caucus’, but making sure we’re doing our due diligence and righting the wrongs, so to speak, of the input we got back in 2016,” Taylor explained.

Everyone we spoke with stressed the importance of getting involved, which can be as simple as getting out to vote, or going to your local district convention.

But with such a small, conservative population…will North Dakota’s Democratic presidential preference really matter?

Out of the 3,979 national delegates, our state has 18 to represent the candidates chosen by North Dakota voters.

But Dem-NPL Vice Chair, Patrick Hart says a vote in this year’s caucus matters more than in years past.

For instance, in 2016, by the time North Dakota held a caucus in June, Hillary Clinton already had enough delegates to go to the National Convention. Our state delegates wouldn’t have changed a thing.

But, since it’s moved up to March this year, Hart says the way our votes swing may affect the outcomes in other states.

“Since it is so early, you can really vote your values. If it comes to a June caucus and there are only two people left running, you really don’t get all the options. So, now more than ever, I think your voice does count,” Hart shared.

All votes, both in person and by mail, will be tallied by a third-party vendor the night of March 10th. Hart says he can’t promise we’ll get the results that night, but definitely by the next morning.

Click here for a list of the 14 polling locations that will be open on March 10th, and for directions on how to vote by mail.

Polls will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central / 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mountain time.