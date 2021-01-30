North Dakota Department of Enviromental Quality using grant to test for radon in schools, free

The North Dakota Department of Enviromental Quality is looking to continue testing for radon in schools, because of a grant.

Radon is a radioactive gas and the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers.

The department’s radon coordinator tells KX News, school testing is important because you can’t see, smell, or taste the gas making it extra dangerous.

He says they’ve been able to test in more than 50-schools over the last two years because of a grant from the North Dakota Comprehensive Cancer Control Program, but he says their hope is to test more.

“The schools in North Dakota, a lot of them haven’t been tested since the 1990s, so it’s been quite a while. So, we want to see what the radon levels are in schools because we want to make sure that the teachers, the staff, the students are safe,” Justin Otto said.

Otto says if a school is interested in having free radon testing done, contact the department of enviromental quality.