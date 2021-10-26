North Dakota Department of Health cuts comments on social media

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Health has switched off comments on its social media accounts, saying it was doing so to combat the spread of misinformation.

The agency says in a statement that its social media accounts “will continue to be a source for sharing verified public health information.”

The agency says the comment ban that began Tuesday “will be applied to all posts, and not be specific to any particular topic.”

The posts on the North Dakota health department’s Facebook page immediately following the announcement were mixed, with some people applauding the agency, while others complained it discounted other viewpoints.