Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

North Dakota Department of Health cuts comments on social media

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Health has switched off comments on its social media accounts, saying it was doing so to combat the spread of misinformation.

The agency says in a statement that its social media accounts “will continue to be a source for sharing verified public health information.”

The agency says the comment ban that began Tuesday “will be applied to all posts, and not be specific to any particular topic.”

The posts on the North Dakota health department’s Facebook page immediately following the announcement were mixed, with some people applauding the agency, while others complained it discounted other viewpoints.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories