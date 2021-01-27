North Dakota Department of Health Health says Pfizer vaccine does not cause infertility in women

As we learn more about COVID-19, there are questions as to whether or not being vaccinated by the Pfizer vaccine could cause someone to become sterile.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, expert research indicates this in fact is not true.

They say this rumor was started by a former Pfizer employee who claimed to be the head of Pfizer Research.

KX News spoke to one OBGYN with CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston who says there are still many myths and false reports.

“Do not believe the rumor. Search for the facts for yourself, contact your healthcare provider. There is a lot of information your healthcare provider can give to you,” Fareed Kadum said.