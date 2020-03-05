North Dakota Department of Health posting weekly updates on coronavirus

Every Thursday, Michelle Dethloff with the Division of Disease Control will post an update on the North Dakota Department of Health’s Facebook on the status of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state and country.

In the Thursday, March 5 video, Dethloff said that no one in the state has COVID-19 but two people are being monitored after a trip from China. She said they’re asymptomatic, and don’t pose any risk right now, but quarantined at home. There are 80 cases of COVID-19 in the United States in 13 states and nine deaths due to COVID-19 infection.

Dethloff said the risk to North Dakotans is currently low, but to plan for disruptions in everyday life to maintain that low risk, such as childcare, school and workplace absenteeism.

On the NDDoH website, a coronavirus tab will give you resources on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and stay up to date on COVID-19 in North Dakota.