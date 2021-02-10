North Dakota Department of Health receives grant for new AED’s

North Dakota is taking another step to protect the health and well being of its citizens.

The North Dakota Department of Health was awarded $4.3 million to equip law enforcement officers with “connected” AED’s.

These devices are portable defibrillators that can connect to the internet.

In the event one is used, it sends information to a control center while maintaining patient confidentiality.

This control center monitors how many shocks have been administered and can even monitor battery life and the life in the AED pads themselves.

Efforts to distribute the devices began back in 2019 but were put on hold due to the pandemic.

Christopher Price, from the North Dakota Department of Health, says the response from departments in South Dakota that have used the machines has been great.

He says, “The law enforcement officers are doing great at CPR and AED use, and we certainly believe that will be the same experience we have here.”

Price says that the most exciting part is saving the lives of more North Dakotans.