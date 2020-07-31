North Dakota DMV’s to begin in-person visits again

North Dakota DMV’s are getting back into a little bit of normalcy.

Starting Monday, departments across the state will resume in-person driver’s license services during regular hours.

As part of the North Dakota Department of Transportation‘s Smart Restart plan, you must schedule an appointment, either over the phone or through the new online process.

KX News spoke with one DMV manager who says she’s happy to be getting back into the swing of things.

“We’re excited about it because it’s been a little bit frustrating with the back and forth over the phones and I know it’s been frustrating for our customers too so everybody here is excited to get everybody back into the office and get everything taken care of,” Williston DMV Branch Manager Mica Lindsey said.