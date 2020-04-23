North Dakota DOCR Sees Major Changes to Avoid a COVID-19 Outbreak

Prisons are naturally close quarters for anyone housed there.

After a major coronavirus outbreak at an Ohio prison this week where 73 percent of inmates tested positive, KX News is taking a look at our own prison system to see how they’ve been balancing the health and safety of prisoners and staff.

At the North Dakota State Penitentiary, Director of Facility Operations Colby Braun says communication and keeping things as “normal” as possible is the key to getting through this.

“If we were to lock down our prison systems right now and just stop everything, we would have no idea when the end would be, and it would really create mass chaos and anxiety and stress,” Braun explained.

Braun says there just isn’t enough space to keep everyone 6 feet apart.

Inmates still have to double bunk in a cell, but Braun says the State Pen is confining them to their units. If you’re in the “A” Pod, you stay there all day except to eat meals, but just with those about 70 guys.

“We’re bringing programming to the residents,” Braun added, which includes any treatment or counseling they would normally have.

Staff at the State Pen are also confined to a specific unit that they stay with for every shift.

“All of our staff are wearing masks,” Braun said.

A no visitor policy is also in effect, for all state prisons, but there is increased access to video visits.

“You see the fear and the unknown when you deal with this type of population because they’re not allowed to be out in the community,” shared Shannon Davison, the Deputy Warden of Transitional Facilities for the North Dakota DOCR.

Staff at the Missouri River Correctional Center have had to get extra creative in preventing the spread of the coronavirus because it’s an open-air facility, where typically, residents can roam around.

“We have smaller groups. So normally our groups are anywhere between 10 and 12 people. Now, we have groups that are between three and four people,” Davison added.

In order to keep rehabilitation a priority, MRCC has been increasing recreational activities. The gym had to be shut down, but equipment is being brought to the dorms.

“We have staff there that provide gloves, and we use bleach and water, and disinfectant,” Davison shared.

Releasing inmates who are nearing the end of sentences, or who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19, has been a big part of the mitigation effort.

Braun says all North Dakota prisons were near capacity when the virus was first identified in the state in mid-March.

Several inmates have been released into early parole from these facilities already, including 54 from MRCC alone.

“The last time we had that low of numbers was the flood of 2011,” Davison explained.

She says inmates will continue to be released as the parole board sees fit, on a case-by-case basis.

“If we had active cases inside the prison system, a percentage of those are going to take ICU beds, a percentage of those are going to end up on ventilators,” Braun said.

He explained, just like the state’s response to nursing homes, it’s all about preserving resources by slowing the spread.

Both the State Penitentiary and MRCC have set aside isolation areas to quarantine inmates that may become ill with COVID-19.

As of right now, no North Dakota prisons have had a positive case.