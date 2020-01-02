North Dakota Dollars for Scholars accepting scholarship applications

North Dakota Dollars for Scholars is accepting scholarship applications from North Dakota high school seniors and current college students.

A total of $85,000 in scholarships will be awarded, ranging from $500 to $2,500 each for the 2020-21 academic year.

Every student who graduated from or will graduate from a North Dakota high school can apply, even if they aren’t from a high school with a local chapter. Schools with local chapters offer scholarships for their specific schools.

Students from a wide range of backgrounds are encouraged to apply. Scholarship offerings cover a variety of categories including vocational/technical schools, military family, community service and continuing college students.

The application deadline for all North Dakota Dollars for Scholars scholarships is April 1, 2020.

Scholarship details and the online application are available at northdakota.dollarsforscholars.org.

To apply, students must create or update a profile in the online student center. This profile allows students to be matched to scholarships based on their personal information. Students will also be able to use this profile to find future opportunities from their local chapter (if the high school they graduated from has a local chapter), North Dakota Dollars for Scholars and the national organization.