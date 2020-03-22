North Dakota DOT Adjusting Services Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

Governor Burgum announced tonight that the North Dakota Department of Transportation is adjusting services to provide online or mail-in services only, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Public access will be restricted at all Driver License and Motor Vehicle facilities, effective Monday, March 23rd, until further notice.

Staff will now be working remotely, but will still conduct operations virtually, through online services and processing mailed-in daily.

The Governor’s Emergency Declaration also waived expiration dates for driver’s licenses and motor vehicle registrations from March 1st until the declared disaster period ends. The DOT is working with law enforcement agencies in recognizing the waiver period.

The Federal Transportation Security Administration reported that they will also allow travelers to board a plane with an expired driver’s license.

Details about available services from the NDDOT are outlined below:

Driver License Services

Many driver license services will be provided online, but appointments and other in-person services will not be available for Class D driver’s license renewals, REAL ID and tests for driver permits or licenses. Driver license suspension services will remain available through telephone or online.

Commercial Driver License (CDL) renewals, permits, knowledge tests, road tests and new licenses will be available and scheduled by appointment only starting March 30 as NDDOT develops a process for scheduling. CDL drivers are essential to the state’s economy as they work to provide COVID-19 supplies and move business and agricultural commodities throughout the nation.

Motor Vehicle Services

Motor vehicle services such as license plates and titling can be done by mailing in paperwork. Vehicle renewals can be done online, at a self-service kiosk or by mail. The NDDOT is waiving Motor Vehicle kiosk fees for renewing your vehicle until the emergency declaration has ended. Kiosks are located at:

Bismarck: Kirkwood Mall and Stamart Travel Center – off I-94 at exit 161

Fargo: Stamart Travel Center – off I-29 at exit 66 West

Grand Forks: Stamart Travel Center – off I-29 / Highway 2 at exit 141

Dickinson: Cash Wise Store – 1761 3rd Ave W

Minot: Cash Wise Store – 3208 16th St SW

Williston: Cash Wise Store – 300 11th St W

The NDDOT is open online and there are many services that can be completed electronically, and your driver license or motor vehicle registration will be mailed to you. NDDOT services at www.dot.nd.gov are listed below:

Driver License Online services: