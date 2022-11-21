NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, many residents will be returning home to see family and friends. Many of whom will probably go out for a drink or two to catch up! With that in mind, ND Sober Ride, a Vision Zero Program, is offering discounted Lyft rides throughout the state for the holiday.

According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), North Dakota drivers can use the Lyft code “VZTURKEY22” in the Lyft app to get $10 off their ride from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26.

Many lives can be saved in North Dakota each year if every driver consistently makes the choice to always drive sober, designate a sober driver or use a ride-hailing service.

Codes are sponsored by AAA – The Auto Club Group. Companies interested in becoming a part of the solution can sponsor ND Sober Ride by contacting NDDOT Safety Public Information Program Manager, lwahlman@nd.gov.