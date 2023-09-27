NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — With fall deer breeding season underway, officials are giving drivers tips on how to safely navigate the roads.

According to North Dakota Game and Fish, October through early December is the peak period for hundreds of reported crashes involving deer across the state.

Officials are encouraging drivers to slow down and drive very carefully after dark.

Most deer-vehicle-related crashes happen at dawn and dusk when deer are most often moving around.

When you see one deer cross the road, look for a second or third deer to follow. Also, pay attention on roadways posted with Deer Crossing signs.

A permit is required before taking possession of road-killed deer.

Permits are free and available from game wardens and local law enforcement.

