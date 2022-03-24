The annual North Dakota Driver and Traffic Safety Education Association Conference is in town, and driving instructors across the state are pulling into Bismarck this weekend.

The conference takes place at the Quality Inn on East Interstate, and over the course of this three-day workshop, over 90 driver’s education teachers will engage in workshops, lessons and activities in order to help train them to teach the next generation of students on the road.

“Our goal for the North Dakota Driver and Traffic Safety Education Conference is to try to promote the instructors to learn more,” said the DTSEA’s Secretary and Treasurer Jon Dondoneau. “And to try and gain a deeper knowledge into the driver education curriculum, as well as just to build on the content that we have or provide to them so that they can become experts in their field.”

With thousands of teens and young adults passing through driver’s ed courses every year, it’s important that the instructors keep up with any updates in the laws.

These refreshers will make sure North Dakota’s teachers are up to speed — and so far, according to the statistics, it’s been working.

While many of the core concepts of the meeting, like adhering to state guidelines, have remained the same over the years, there are also plenty of new things that are being discussed and piled on to the lesson plan.

The biggest modern addition is a greater focus on the use of driving technology.

“It’s really trying to learn how it’s helping us,” said Dondoneau, “and how to teach other students that it’s doing just that. Helping us, not replacing.”

The program promises to improve the teaching skills of our driving instructors through rigorous training and hands-on experiences.

The conference runs until Saturday at 6 p.m.