North Dakota entering 2nd phase of vaccine priority groups

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The elderly and people with underlying health conditions in North Dakota are beginning to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine doses as the state enters the second phase of vaccine priority groups, health officials said.

Sanford Health Bismarck on Thursday began vaccinating some of its first patients eligible for the next phase.

Jim Wheeler received his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a Sanford vaccination clinic and called it “a piece of cake.”

Sanford Health Fargo is scheduled to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

Fargo Cass Public Health officials say they’re expecting to begin distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.