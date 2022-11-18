NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you are thinking of traveling to and from Canada over the next 10 days, U.S. Customs and Border Protection wants you to plan accordingly.

Before you hit the road, travelers should know what required documents to bring.

Also, you should expect longer lines at the border. With no more covid vaccine restrictions and testing requirements, the port of entries in our state are expecting more North Dakotans to cross this holiday weekend than in past years.

However, previous restrictions still apply, when it comes to certain foods and items, including pet food.

The ports of entries in our state simply want you to be prepared ahead of time.

To find a list of restrictions, and what you can and cannot bring across the border, click here.