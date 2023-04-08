BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Visiting the pharmacy, particularly when it’s a big chain, is often met with a wait — and some of that is due to a lack of pharmacists in our state.

According to the Department of Health, the industry has really taken a turn in recent years. Over the last 3 years, pharmacists have been performing a huge variety of tasks, from giving vaccinations to testing for the COVID virus. The industry spread itself too thin, and a previous shortage before the pandemic meant that COVID only made a lack of pharmacists in our community even more visible.

Now, schools across the country are offering more options for pharmacy students to get degrees and work in areas where there’s a need like in North Dakota — and even offering degrees in less time than before to get pharmacists to where they are needed.

“A typical pharmacist salary is 130,000 dollars,” says pharmacist Ky Davis, “so when you can complete the program a year sooner, that’s that additional savings you can have.”

Many pharmacies from large chains are even attempting to entice North Dakota pharmacists with signing bonuses, with some offering up to to $75,000 dollars.