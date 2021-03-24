North Dakota Farmers Union donates 35,000 pounds of pork to Great Plains Food Bank

North Dakota is getting some help fighting hunger, thanks to the North Dakota Farmers Union.

The Great Plains Food Bank received a donation of 35,000 pounds of pork ribs to distribute to their area. The area services all of North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota.

The Food Bank will distribute the product across its 200 partner food pantries and soup kitchens.

Thirty-five of those food pantries are in the Burleigh-Morton area.

Jared Slinde, from Great Plains Food Bank, says it will give a welcomed variety to families in need.

He said, “We saw an increase in more than 43,000 individuals served last year, over 2019. We’ve served over 5 million additional meals last year.”

To volunteer, visit greatplainsfoodbank.org and click volunteer.