The Future Business Leaders Association of America is a nationwide organization of students and teachers.

This week, the North Dakota branches come to Bismarck for the annual conference.

More than 800 Middle School, High School and College Students, as well as 100 chaperones, are attending the conference.

During the two-day event, students will take online tests and give presentations in one of more than fifty areas of interest.

These tests and presentations will be graded, and the top students will receive awards as well as invitations to this year’s national conference in Chicago.

According to students and staff, the FBLA teaches both business and life skills.

“For two years,” says Jessica DeVal, FBLA state advisor and former member, “we’ve had students who have missed out on some of that networking ability. I think it’s really important for them to get to meet other students in the area, work on teamwork and leadership skills, and really be able to communicate with adults as they’re presenting their projects.”

The state conference continues through Tuesday afternoon.