North Dakota Fire Departments Working to Minimize Cancer Risk

KX News stopped by the Bismarck Fire Department to learn what’s being done to minimize the risk for their first responders.

Battalion Chief Brooks Martin is in charge of the health and safety of the department.

He said the first thing Bismarck Fire has put in place is exhaust pipes that connect to the trucks helping keep diesel exhaust out of the station.

Properly cleaning turnout gear, a firefighter’s uniform, is another key improvement. In the next couple of months, Martin said they will be installing one of these washers, specifically made to clean the toxins out of gear, in all five Bismarck stations.

Martin said they made a contraption to help the uniforms dry faster.

Lastly, every firefighter in Bismarck will soon have a new fire-hood, better equipped than the old one to keep the face and neck safe.

“There used to be a time and place in the fire service where a dirty set of gear was looked at as a badge of honor. I mean you were the roughest, toughest firefighter and you had this badge of honor because your gear was the dirtiest. I think we’ve changed that mentality that really, we want to have clean gear to provide back to our guys because really we want them all to go home and enjoy their retirement,” Battalion Chief Martin shared.

The department is also including risk education into regular training.