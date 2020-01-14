North Dakota firm gets contract for Vegas-area interchange

A North Dakota-based company has been awarded a $99 million contract to construct an interchange to provide new direct connections between two freeways in metro Las Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. of Dickinson will build ramps, flyovers and street connections for Interstate 15 and the 215 Beltway in North Las Vegas.

The department says the project includes building two massive flyovers, including one that will be longer than the Eiffel Tower laid on its side.

The department says the new interchange will enhance safety and improve traffic flow and mobility and that the project will break ground in the first quarter of this year and be completed in late 2022.