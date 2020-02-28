North Dakota First Responders Prep for Coronavirus

North Dakota first responders said they are taking the necessary precautions for a potential coronavirus outbreak.

Before Wednesday, every American that had contracted the illness did so by traveling to China or by coming into contact with someone who had.

Since the latest case in California, there is growing concern for community widespread Coronavirus throughout the entire country.

“It’s not going to be a matter of if the epidemic infection comes here to the United States, it will be a question of when,” said Dr. Noe Mateo, Sanford specialist in infectious diseases.

The rise in concern has first responders here in North Dakota doing their part by preparing in the case the virus does hit our state.

“We’ve stayed up to date with all the information the CDC and the state push out. You know, we’ve had an Ebola trained team fresh up on their donning and doffing of personal protective equipment and gowns,” said Joshua Davis, Metro Area Ambulance Service deputy chief.

Metro Area Ambulance Service said they are treating this like they would treat any other infectious disease.

“We push out all the information to our employees to start asking have you traveled to any specific areas that have a positive coronavirus outbreak or just a positive coronavirus in the last 14 days. We ask do you know if you have a fever or shortness of breath or a cough. Kind of just to screen out whether it’s a possibility or not,” said Davis.

Minot Community Ambulance Service is also preparing its staff in the case they encounter someone who shows symptoms of the illness.

“If they were positive, we would take precautions as to put on goggles, an m95 mask, gown, gloves,” shared Clinical Specialist for Minot Community Ambulance Marcy Kuhnhenn.

With worries growing about the new coronavirus in the U.S., state officials are also ramping up efforts to prepare for a possible outbreak, while simultaneously trying to assure the public that they are well-positioned to handle it.

“The doctor says I think this person should be tested and we think that’s a good idea, then we’ll collect the sample and that sample will come to us. Then we’ll do the testing here. And if it’s positive on our end that’s just the first positive. Then we have to send it to CDC,” shared Kirby Kruger, Division of Disease Control Director.

The Division of Disease Control said they will be reaching out to community partners across the state to create a plan in the case coronavirus does come to the state of North Dakota.

The Division of Disease Control has launched a website with the number of cases currently being monitored in the state.

The link to the website is: https://www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus