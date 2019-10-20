North Dakota flu cases low so far for the season

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

So far in the 2019 flu season, there have been 38 cases of influenza across the state of North Dakota. That’s down significantly from 62 cases at this time last year.

The 2019 flu season began Aug. 1, 2019.

Levi Schlosser, the Influenza Surveillance Coordinator for the ND Department of Health, said in the state’s weekly flu report that “it is too early to tell if activity will drop off in November as it often does, or if it will continue to increase into the flu season. If you have already done so, now is a good time to get vaccinated for flu!”

The Department of Health reports more than 31,000 doses of the flu vaccine have been given out so far this season. The flu season does not tend to peak until February or March in most years.

Ward County had zero cases and Burleigh had four, with Cass County at the most with eight.

Twenty cases have been Type-A and 18 have been Type-B.