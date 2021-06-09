ND Game and Fish push for water safety

Lifejackets in an inflatable boat at Kingsdown beach, near Dover, Kent, where it was abandoned by people thought to be migrants who had used it to cross the English Channel. (Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images)

One of the Game and Fish Department’s top priorities during the summer is safety on the water.

In North Dakota, PFD’s, or personal floatation devices, are required by law. Game and Fish officials say the department issues 240 to 250 tickets each year for people not having or using PFD’s.

Every person using watercraft like paddleboards and pontoons need to have a floatation device on hand.

“They’re there to help save lives but we can’t make people wear them when they’re not specifically required to if anybody is on a jet ski,” said Jackie Lundstrom, the Enforcement Operations Supervisor for the Game and Fish Department. “They’re required to wear a PFD at all times and so are passengers while boats are under power.”

The Missouri River remains cold even on 90 degree days and currents and depths are constantly changing.

For information on specific guidelines for personal floatation devices, head to North Dakota’s Boating Safety Guide.