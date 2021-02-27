North Dakota Game Wardens Association offering a scholarship to future wildlife law enforcement officers

The North Dakota Game Wardens Association is offering a scholarship to future wildlife law enforcement officers.

The scholarship is open to high school seniors and current college students with a career goal in any related field.

One of the district wardens says the program has been around a number of years in hopes of continuing wildlife protection.

She says the duties of a game warden are no easy task, and if interested, you’d be responsible for enforcing fish and wildlife codes as well as enforcing boating, hunting, and fishing laws.

“We of course want to recruit quality candidates as future game wardens and we recognize that part of that is supporting them through their college educations so that those candidates are able to focus on their degree and be equipped to potentially qualify as a game warden,” Courtney Springer said.

Springer tells KX News the amount of scholarship money given varies depending on the applicant.

For more information on the scholarships or to apply contact the North Dakota Game Warden’s Association at ndgamewardens@gmail.com.

Applications must be received no later than May 31.