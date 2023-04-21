BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s that time of year, the annual North Dakota Garden Expo kicked off its first day.

Admission to the Garden Expo is completely free. Every flower under the sun can be found right inside the Bismarck Event Center.

The event even has lessons on how to take of certain plants or flowers. And the event doesn’t just have flowers, it has everything a gardener needs to create the perfect backyard oasis.

“It’s crazy how many plants have walked out of here today. We have even saunas and different yard art we have available. I mean you can get windows, roofs, fencing, you name it we can get it for you,” said Lisa Arth, market president for Townsquare Media.

Don’t worry if you didn’t catch the expo on Friday, you have another chance on Saturday as the event will be going on from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.