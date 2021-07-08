North Dakota gas prices hit six-year high

Gas prices spiking above $3 across the state are causing some people to stay off the road.

According to AAA, for the first time in more than six years, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in North Dakota has hit $3.

Compared to one month ago, today’s $3 average is up 14 cents.

Compared to this time last year it’s up 90 cents.

While vacation travel has increased following pandemic restrictions being lifted, one traveler says this spike in gas prices has him reconsidering leaving home at all.

“It’s starting to remind me of those California prices. Hopefully, we don’t get as high as California, but this just means we get to stay at home, focus on ourselves, start cooking at home more and continue being at home more. You know, we’re still in a pandemic so it’s good to just stay home a little more,” Allen Anderson said.

As of today, North Dakota motorists can still purchase gas for less than $3 at 70% of gas stations.