North Dakota gas prices hold steady

North Dakota gas prices held steady last week after recording a jump of 13 cents during the first three weeks of January.

Today’s average price for a gallon of regular gas is $2.30. One month ago the average stood at $2.17 while one year ago it was $2.41. Price gains were limited last week by ongoing market concern that fuel demand may take more time than expected to recover in 2021 due to new coronavirus infections and associated travel restrictions.

Nationally, the average price increased six cents last week. It currently stands at $2.42.

