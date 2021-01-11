North Dakota gas prices on the rise

Local News

by: Andi Ahne

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota’s gas prices have reached the highest daily average since last March, at the beginning of the pandemic.

Even though North Dakota motorists pay lower than the national average, prices are on the rise.

Already this year, gas prices have risen to $2.20. The average stood at $2.04 one month ago and $2.47 one year ago.

How high or low gas prices will go this year will depend on crude oil prices, supply and demand.

AAA expects that as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available and states loosen travel restrictions, Americans will begin to drive more, increasing demand and prices.

Nationally, the average price increased .06 last week. It currently stands at $2.31.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

