North Dakota given lowest rating for equality in annual index

North Dakota is one of 25 states that hits the lowest marker for equality according to the Human Rights Campaign. The national non-profit’s annual report says the state falls into the “High Priority to Achieve Basic Equality” category, meaning laws and policies are either discriminatory or there is a lack of anti-discriminatory policy on the books, according to a list of basic equality measures outlined by the HRC.

Veteran Brandi Hardy is the Legislative Coordinator for the North Dakota chapter. She tells KX News for five years there has been an attempt to introduce anti-discriminatory policy at the Legislature and it’s failed every time.

She says she’s seen too many people leave the state out of fear they’ll never be accepted here.

“To bring people forward, to testify on their personal experiences, to have to have this reoccurring conversation has turned a lot of people away from the idea of even advocating in favor of something that protects them,” Hardy shared.

Hardy pointed to House Bill 1443, something she’d like to see pass this session. In part, it outlines how police officers should respond to and report hate crimes, and calls for training for that purpose.

Amendments were heard in House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

“Making sure that we’re providing the best tools for our law enforcement to be able to address and work with situations where maybe there isn’t a clear line and they’ve had to kind of make judgment calls in the past,” Hardy added.

Amendments, including eliminating the bill’s fiscal note, were introduced by Rep. Mary Schneider. The amendments failed and the bill was given a 12-2 Do Not Pass recommendation after a motion from Rep. Rick Becker.