NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Dakota Goat Association works with both North and South Dakota goat farmers. They work with pets, dairy farms, and even the meat industry.

Goats are an important part of the American farm, but globally, they can help solve hunger in many communities.

Right now, the USDA is using goats to feed the world.

According to the Department of Agriculture, goats are a common animal among the poorest of people, and they are an important part of the solution for global food security.

They are fairly low maintenance and easy to raise and farm.

Right now, the USDA is studying the genetics of goats to see which goats are best for breeding and providing food. And they are comparing goats here in our state with goats around the world.

“90% of the world’s goats are actually in these nations with developing economies, where people usually don’t have enough food. So, it’s a very critical meat and milk source in these nations,” said Tad Sonstegard from USDA.

North Dakota goats are sturdy for all types of weather, especially winter, which is something the rest of the world can learn from.

The Dakota Goat Association provides a lot of resources and events throughout the year for our families to learn more about raising goats.

