North Dakota good state for women, study shows

A recent study from the personal finance website Wallethub.com said North Dakota is one of the top states for women to live.

The research looked at 24 key factors in standards of living for women, including median earnings for female workers, to women’s preventative health care to female homicide rate.

Data for the study was collected from agencies including the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Center for Education Statistics.

North Dakota tied for first in terms of lowest unemployment rate for women. In the category of Highest high school graduation rate, North Dakota was ranked third.

Overall, the Peace Garden state ranked 14th in comparison to the rest of the U.S.

The top five best states for women were:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Minnesota
  3. Iowa
  4. Maine
  5. Colorado

The top five worst states for women were:

  1. Louisiana
  2. Mississippi
  3. Arkansas
  4. Alabama
  5. Oklahoma

For the full results of the study click here.

