North Dakota Gov. Burgum embraces Trump refugee order

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum is embracing an executive order from President Donald Trump that gives states and cities the authority to refuse to accept refugees.

Burgum says in a statement Tuesday that North Dakota will continue to receive refugees as long as local jurisdictions agree to it.

Trump has already proposed cutting the number of refugees next year to the lowest level since Congress passed the Refugee Act of 1980.

After Trump’s executive order was announced, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said he hoped Burgum would ensure refugees remain welcome. He said his city needs refugees to grow its economy.

Mahoney didn’t immediately respond to a message.

