North Dakota Governor Directs All Flags Fly at Half-Staff Sunday

Governor Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff Sunday.

He encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The Governor says this is in-line with North Dakota law, and a proclamation issued today by President Trump, who proclaimed next week as Fire Prevention Week.

The President has called on Americans to take action and educate themselves on how to prevent fires and their tragic consequences.

Burgum also has proclaimed today and tomorrow as ‘Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend’ in North Dakota.

Governor Burgum says, “North Dakotans extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the volunteer and career firefighters whose bravery, dedication and sacrifice protect our families and communities.” 

