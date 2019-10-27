North Dakota Governor Says Help Is On the Way for Those Devastated by Flooding

Governor Doug Burgum and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring encourage North Dakotans to reach out to their neighbors and community members coping with flood-related stress.

With extremely wet conditions, flooding and an early snowstorm impacting farmers, ranchers, and many others across the state, the Governor and Agriculture Commissioner say they are at work to offer the state’s full support, and to pursue all federal assistance options.

Goehring wants to remind producers that they shouldn’t face difficult times alone, because “these factors are beyond your control”.

He’s asking all of us: if you know someone who is struggling, “Please be there for them and help them reach out for professional help if needed”.

To date, 18 North Dakota counties have declared emergencies related to flooding or the blizzard. And, the cities of Grand Forks, Jamestown, LaMoure and Valley City also have declared emergencies.

On Monday, Burgum signed an executive order declaring a statewide flood emergency. He says this is a critical step in requesting federal disaster declarations to help North Dakotans deal with the impacts of heavy precipitation.

For those affected by flooding and adverse conditions, click here for more information on other farm and ranch assistance.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health team encourages: if someone you know is struggling, you can make the difference. Click here for more information, including how to talk with and support someone under stress who may be at risk.

“If you know someone who is struggling emotionally or having a hard time, you can be the difference in getting them the help they need,” said Pamela Sagness, Director of the Behavioral Health Division. “There are five steps everyone can take: ask, keep them safe, be there, help them connect, and follow up.”

Sagness stressed, if someone is really struggling, talking about feeling hopeless, withdrawing, behaving differently than usual, or showing other warning signs they may be thinking of suicide, be direct. Talk with them and help them find help. Call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

