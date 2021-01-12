North Dakota guardsmen will offer extra security at the inauguration

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Inauguration Day is just eight days away and North Dakota National Guardsmen will be among security forces there. About 20 will head to Washington, D.C. to help monitor for any unusual substances.

The director of military support for the North Dakota National Guard says the Guard is continuing to monitor the situation at the Capitol, and if the situation on the ground escalates they’ll adjust and support local authorities there.

Although the inauguration will look different this year, he says the guardsmen look forward to attending.

“These events are good for our personnel to participate in and it’s good for the North Dakota National Guard to participate at a national level and they will do a great job. I have no doubt that this is a team of very professional individuals and they will do just an outstanding job in our nation’s Capitol as they would in our state Capitol,” said Col. Tad Schauer.

Schauer says he’s not aware of any requests for National Guard support within our state, but if something does happen next week, they are available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Drew Wrigley

National Guard to DC

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/12

Full Time Face to Face

Baseball Practice

MPS, MSU

Vaccine Change

Blu on Broadway

Breastfeeding Bill

Violent Offense Bill

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/12/21

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/12

Tuesday: Very warm with even warmer temps to come

White Party for Tracy's Sanctuary House

White Party

NDC JAN 12

Class B Basketball

Police Calls

How Dispatch Works

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories