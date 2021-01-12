North Dakota guardsmen will offer extra security at the inauguration

Inauguration Day is just eight days away and North Dakota National Guardsmen will be among security forces there. About 20 will head to Washington, D.C. to help monitor for any unusual substances.

The director of military support for the North Dakota National Guard says the Guard is continuing to monitor the situation at the Capitol, and if the situation on the ground escalates they’ll adjust and support local authorities there.

Although the inauguration will look different this year, he says the guardsmen look forward to attending.

“These events are good for our personnel to participate in and it’s good for the North Dakota National Guard to participate at a national level and they will do a great job. I have no doubt that this is a team of very professional individuals and they will do just an outstanding job in our nation’s Capitol as they would in our state Capitol,” said Col. Tad Schauer.

Schauer says he’s not aware of any requests for National Guard support within our state, but if something does happen next week, they are available.