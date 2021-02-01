North Dakota having high success with vaccine rollout

According to the Department of Health, almost 94 percent of the COVID-19 vaccines the state has received have been administered.

So why does North Dakota have one of the highest vaccination rates in the country?

Immunization Director Molly Howell says having a state warehouse where they can divide it and allocate it across the state helps immensely for distribution.

She also credits the state’s system for keeping track of who’s been vaccinated.

Howell says there’s enthusiasm for the shots among healthcare providers and citizens and it’ll take a community effort to keep the trend going.

“I think we have to help people who maybe don’t have as easy access to the vaccine. We have a lot of homebound individuals that we’re going to need to be finding a way to get to those individuals. Also, once we get to some of the essential workers, like teachers, child care,” said Howell.

Howell says most healthcare providers are now moving into vaccinating people ages 65 to 74 with multiple health conditions.