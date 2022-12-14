NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) is launching a new licensing system online for childcare providers.

According to a news release, the online system will replace the manual paper process.

The web-based system will be easy to use and will allow people to apply conveniently to become licensed or self-declared childcare providers, submit renewals, provide documentation, and conduct business.

“Our goal is to use technology to streamline the licensing process for providers. They can now submit CPR training cards, background checks, and other required documents easily online instead of mailing papers and can also track the status of their application,” said Early Childhood Licensing Administrator Carmen Traeholt. “The system also makes it easier for our licensing specialists to manage and monitor their licensing work such as scheduling on-site visits and monitoring the status of corrective action orders.”

The system will also add transparency for both providers and the public the view licensing status information.

“With the portal, we will have accurate, real-time information on the number and location of licensed child care programs,” Traeholt said.

Childcare providers will need to complete license renewals annually, and new applicants will be able to log in and use the portal.