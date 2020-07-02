North Dakota health officer thrust into middle of pandemic

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The interim state health officer says taking over in the middle of the coronavirus has been a whirlwind, but he has quickly become acquainted with the job.

Dr. Andrew Stahl took over in late May for Mylynn Tufte, who abruptly resigned her post without explanation.

Stahl, an officer in the North Dakota Army National Guard’s Medical Corps since 2009, served on the Guard’s COVID-19 task force before joining Gov. Doug Burgum’s administration.

Stahl said starting a new job at any time is challenging, but starting during a global pandemic “does add a different dimension.”

He said residents have done a great job protecting the health of others and “using good COVID etiquette.”