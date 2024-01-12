BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For over 15 years, North Dakota high schoolers have participated in a robotics tournament called First Tech Challenge, and this week, those students competed for a spot at the state championship.

“Our motto is, ‘It’s more than just the robots,'” shared Program Delivery Partner, Lee Gullingsrud.

For participants of the Western North Dakota FTC qualifier, this motto perfectly sums up their experience.

“The energy around here is just through the roof, the kids are so excited and having just an amazing experience, and they don’t even know how much they’re learning throughout the process, that is the best part about it,” said Gullingsrud.

Shiloh Christian’s Connor Budd says the teams compete to finish challenges with their robots as fast as they can without anything breaking.

“It’s a struggle between ‘How fast can we go and not break it?’ and, ‘When things break, do we have enough time to fix them properly?'” said Budd.

Although FTC is primarily STEM-based, this year they’re incorporating the arts into the competitions.

“So this year’s challenge is all about building a picture, and we’re building it out of pixels,” explained Gullingsrud. “The challenge is to build a picture on the board using a robot.”

Through completing these challenges, Gullingsrud says they can go beyond the robots and build relationships.

That’s exactly what happened to Budd and his teammates when they got the chance to represent Shiloh Christian on a worldwide level.

“We met a team from Australia, China, and some from Korea and stuff” shared Budd. “At worlds, you learn that there’s a different level of the game that you had no idea before.”

Budd says competing in FTC has helped him achieve a better vision of his future as he plans to become an architect.

“FTC has really helped me see that I like to design things and plan things out ahead of time, like with the robot, I like to 3D model and 3D print a lot of the parts, because, I don’t know, for me, it’s a lot of fun. It’s nice to see how you can work as a team to put something together mechanically,” Budd added.

With the FTC qualifier, it’s clear that the competitors are achieving so much more than just building a robot.

Eight teams will qualify for the state competition. We’ll update you with those names as soon as we hear about them.