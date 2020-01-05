North Dakota Highway Patrol Pursuit Ends in Foot Chase

A man is in custody after fleeing a North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Saturday morning.

The trooper tried to pull over Jarred Martell for speeding and a registration violation near State Highway 15 in Nelson County at about 10:20 a.m.

Martell fled east on Hwy 15 into Grand Forks County, before heading north on Grand Forks County Road 16 and then east on 14th Ave North East.

The pursuit came to an end when Martell tried to stop and avoid spike strips put down by Emerado Police. Martell lost control of his vehicle, sliding sideways, and then tried to double back and go west. He was ultimately forcibly pushed off of the roadway by Highway Patrol.

Martell then got out of his vehicle and ran. He didn’t make it more than a half-mile before being caught and taken to Altru in Grand Forks where he was treated, and later brought to Grand Forks County.

Highway Patrol says the incident is still under investigation.

