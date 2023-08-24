FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, North Dakota State Troopers responded to a call about an oversized semi-truck driver who needed assistance.

According to NDHP, when Troopers got there, they discovered that a Ford Edge SUV failed to yield when merging onto the I-94 westbound from the University exit and hit the semi-truck.

There was minor damage to the Ford.

Troopers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the Ford, the driver was a 25-year-old man from Stone Mountain, GA.

He was found to be in possession of 33 M-30 Fentanyl pills, marijuana, multiple scales, and drug paraphernalia.

A customized Clock 19 with a loaded magazine was also found.

During this time, there was a juvenile male in the vehicle.

The man is allegedly being charged with:

Felony Delivery of a controlled substance, Fentanyl, while in the possession of a firearm.

Misdemeanor DUI Drugs – minor present while intoxicated.

Infraction charges for possession of marijuana and marijuana drug paraphernalia.

North Dakota State Troopers are dedicated to removing impaired drivers from roadways that cause crashes. They are also dedicated to stopping the sale of Fentanyl and other illegal narcotics within the communities.