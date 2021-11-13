North Dakota Highway Patrol urges drivers to travel with care as high winds may create hazards

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is urging all motorists to travel with care as high winds create driving hazards across western and central North Dakota.

Highway Patrol says during these conditions, “high-profile, long-load type, and permitted over dimensional vehicles have restricted travel.”

North Dakota law restricts movement for these vehicles when wind or other conditions may cause the vehicle or attachment to swerve, whip, sway, or fail to follow in the path of the towing vehicle.

Federal regulations direct the operators of commercial motor vehicles to reduce speeds when hazardous conditions such as snow, ice, sleet, fog, mist, rain, dust or smoke adversely affect visibility or traction.

These same regulations direct CMV drivers to cease operations altogether if conditions become sufficiently dangerous.

Motorists can access road and weather information by visiting NDRoads at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/.

The map has a feature that displays windspeeds reported by the National Weather Service.