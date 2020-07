The North Dakota Highway Patrol wants you to vote for them in the 2020 Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

The contest is from the American Association of State Troopers for the AAST 2021 wall calendar. The top 12 cruisers will receive a spot on the calendar.

The photo submitted for North Dakota shows K9 Boudreaux at Chief Looking’s Village in Bismarck.

Voting opened Tuesday and lasts until July 21.

To vote for the North Dakota Highway Patrol, CLICK HERE.