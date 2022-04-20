North Dakota holds much history, and each day someone works to preserve and connect it to others.

The outbreak of World War II, changed the lives of many and is cemented in history.



In 1942, Fort Lincoln Internment Camp in Bismarck, ND held a total of 3,850 people of German and Japanese descent.

One of many across the world.

“There were numerous camps, there’s one in Fort Missoula, in Montana, there’s a couple in Texas, we were one of the largest though,” says BSC’s, Professor Perry Hornbacher.



Here in Bismarck, Fort Lincoln only held men.



Professor Perry Hornbacher, a history professor at Bismarck State College, says these male internees were primarily Japanese and German.



“The Germans and the Japanese would coexist with each other. They often had to share the kitchens, they had to share the nurses and the doctors, and they even shared a swimming pool. They actually had a swimming pool they could use. And they would actually, in many ways, do things together,” says Professor Hornbacher.



Professor Perry says they were familiar with the English language. Many were here for work on ships or with oil.



He says the camp was not a prisoner-of-war camp nor a labor camp. It was strictly for those detained during war. He shares that there were even few escape attempts, but none were successful.



“They tried to dig a tunnel, and what happened was they dug a tunnel, a truck sort of stopped on top of it and basically it caved in, nobody died but it caved in and they found out,” said Professor Hornbacher.



He says typically people were released as they were seen as not a threat and not in combat.

Professor Perry shares that history of what happened at Fort Lincoln and across the world is important for all to know.



“Alot of times you have to go back and look at these, because it’s a good example, unfortunately of how America during war can be a country that will incarcerate or detain people where at normal times they wouldn’t be. And it is sort of an example of showing how governments react to war situations and conflicts,” Professor Hornbacher says.

Professor Hornbacher says there were people still in the camp until March of 1946.



Tonight at 7pm, Professor Perry Hornbacher will be speaking at the Bismarck Veteran’s Memorial Library.

He will be discussing the Internment Camps in more detail.

For more information and other upcoming related events https://bismarcklibrary.org/146/Americans-and-the-Holocaust

All images used were from both the Mandan and Bismarck locations of the camp.