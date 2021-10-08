North Dakota home heating help available now through May 2022

Starting Oct. 1 through May 31, 2022 some North Dakotans can receive financial assistance to heat their homes.

The state’s Human Services Department is continuing its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

Those who are eligible will receive aid based on the number of people in the household, income and their heating source.

During last year’s heating season, the federally funded program helped about 12,800 households by providing an average of $890.

“We’ve heard that natural gas prices are going to increase this year, so the program is available for that purpose, to help anybody that needs that assistance,” Economic Assistance Division Director Michele Gee said.

For more information about how to apply, head here.