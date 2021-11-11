North Dakota House honors lawmakers who are Veterans

North Dakota’s legislature recognized Veterans Day in a ceremony honoring lawmakers who served.

Representative Lawrence Klemin is a Vietnam Veteran who’s been awarded a Purple Heart among several other honors.

He spoke to the assembly less about his service, but about his grandfather who served in World War I.

“He was a member of the American Legion Post 30 in New Rockford. I’m wearing his legion cap today. I also have with me his dog tags that he had in WWI,” Klemin said, holding up the dog tags. “I say thank you for your service, Grandpa Cook. And thank you to all the men and women who’ve served in the military forces of the United States of America, God Bless you all.”

Klemin’s tribute was followed by Rep. Bill Tveit who honored those who served stateside and family members who serve alongside their loved ones.

Several other lawmakers were also honored during the ceremony with a round of applause.