North Dakota House OKs bill setting deadlines on teacher contract deals

A bill setting deadlines on teacher contract negotiations passed the House Tuesday.

Senate Bill 2215 sets a July first deadline for teachers and school boards to come to an agreement over contracts. The North Dakota United teachers union opposed the bill, saying it limits time at the negotiating table. Right now, there are no deadlines.

School board members who testified in favor of the bill said over the past few years, unions have been using delay tactics as leverage in negotiations. They say putting an end date on the timeline creates efficiency and fairness.

“The process will allow school districts to offer contracts sooner and will provide school districts a better understanding of personnel needs, and more importantly will have the time to adequately fill any vacancies. This process will create respect and trust for teachers and school boards,” Representative Pat Heinert said.

The bill will now head to the governor’s desk for a signature or veto.