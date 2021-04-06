North Dakota House OKs bill setting deadlines on teacher contract deals

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A bill setting deadlines on teacher contract negotiations passed the House Tuesday.

Senate Bill 2215 sets a July first deadline for teachers and school boards to come to an agreement over contracts. The North Dakota United teachers union opposed the bill, saying it limits time at the negotiating table. Right now, there are no deadlines.

School board members who testified in favor of the bill said over the past few years, unions have been using delay tactics as leverage in negotiations. They say putting an end date on the timeline creates efficiency and fairness.

“The process will allow school districts to offer contracts sooner and will provide school districts a better understanding of personnel needs, and more importantly will have the time to adequately fill any vacancies. This process will create respect and trust for teachers and school boards,” Representative Pat Heinert said.

The bill will now head to the governor’s desk for a signature or veto.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Air Quality

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/6

TRIP Presser

Soil Health

Armstrong Visits

Juneteenth Vote

Teacher Negotiations

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 4/6

Larry's Hydro Lettuce: Fresh to your table all year long!

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OnemInuteForecast 4/6

Tuesday's Forecast: A few rain showers possible but many remain dry

NDC APR 6

Legacy Baseball

Minot Girl's Soccer

Mandan Baseball

Minot Girl's Tennis

Rural Landowners

Evacuation Checklist

Coffee Cruise

KX Convo: Chris Hagan

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News