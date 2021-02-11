North Dakota House passes bill to require transgender athletes play on sports teams aligned with their biological sex

The North Dakota House has OK’d a bill that would ban transgender athletes from playing on sports teams with the gender they identify with.

House Bill 1298 passed overwhelmingly after nearly an hour of debate.

Supporters argued the bill would protect female athletes from competing against players who could be more dominant.

Opponents say it discriminates against students.

“Do you seriously think it is the role of this legislative body to determine whether one is too big or small or weak or strong to go out for a school sports team?” said Rep. Mary Schnider (D-Fargo).

“It is about the rights of women and girls which were created under the 1972 Title IX act, education amendment provisions,” said Rep. Kathy Skroch (R-Lidgerwood).

In the end, 65 Representatives voted yes and 26 voted no. The bill now goes to the Senate.

