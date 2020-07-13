North Dakota housing market thriving

While the national economy remains uncertain, some markets are still thriving during the pandemic.

One of them is the housing market in North Dakota.

Realtors say this is one of their busiest months in years, and barely any house buys have fallen through.

We spoke with realtor Tristan Dallman, who says the interest rate being at a record low — a little over 3 percent — has been a factor for buyers.

“It allows for people to kinda come in and have their choice on the market, knowing that there’s availability out there,” the Keller Williams Realtor added.

Dallman says he’s sold three houses since he started as an agent in May.